Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" Song Lyrics Decoded

Selena Gomez is back with new music!

At midnight, the superstar singer dropped her new powerful self-love ballad, "Lose You to Love Me," along with a moving black-and-white music video for the track. Gomez co-wrote the song with Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, Mattias Larsson and Robin Fredriksson, with additional production from FINNEAS. In this new song, the 27-year-old singer, who has been taking time out of the spotlight recently to focus on her health and well-being, appears to be saying goodbye to a past love, once and for all.

"This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album," Gomez says of her new track. "I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one's life. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself."

The Disney alum released her last album, Revival, in 2015. Since that time, much has happened to Gomez personally, from her health scares to her very public breakups with former beaus The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. Gomez's relationship with Bieber is believed to be the subject of "Lose You to Love Me," with lyrics hinting at the former couple's last breakup in 2018.