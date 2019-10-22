Zooey Deschanel's Husband Jacob Pechenik Officially Files for Divorce

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 5:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zooey Deschanel, Jacob Pechenik, Emmy Awards 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

It's almost official, official.

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik are one step closer to being formally single. The 47-year-old film producer filed for divorce on Tuesday in Los Angeles, and is asking for both joint legal and physical custody of their two kids—Elsie Otter Pechenik and Charlie Wolf Pechenik—E! News has learned.

According to the divorce docs, which were obtained by E! News, Jacob cited "irreconcilable differences" as a reason for ending the marriage, and revealed that he and the New Girl actress had been separated since January. However, they both announced their split, after four years of marriage, in early September.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," the former couple previously told E! News in a joint statement. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

Read

Zooey Deschanel's Ex Breaks His Silence on Their Split After She Begins Dating Jonathan Scott

The two secretly tied the knot in June 2015, and shortly after, they welcomed their first child together, Elsie.

Property Brothers, Drew Scott, Linda Phan, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, Halloween 2019

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

The news of Jacob's divorce filing comes just one day after Zooey made her relationship with Johnathan Scott Instagram official. The Property Brothers star celebrated the spooky season with the 39-year-old actress at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.

They were joined by Jonathan's twin brother, Drew Scott, and his wife, Linda Phan.

"Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks," she captioned her Instagram post, alongside an image of Scott holding her in his arms. The 41-year-old reality TV personality also shared the same snapshot on his page, writing, "So much fun last night. That high pitched scream totally wasn't me."

He added, "Also happy to report....nobody got punched!"

Fans of the New Girl actress might recall that she and the Property Brothers star sparked romance rumors just one week after she and Jacob separated. At the time, the 39-year-old star was photographed holding hands with the HGTV reality TV personality, and E! News confirmed they were indeed dating.

The duo reportedly met a month prior, while filming a segment for James Corden's Carpool Karaoke series. They both taped the segment with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew. While their romance is still new, it looks like things are quickly blossoming, especially after they recently made things Insta official.

All in all, it looks like both Jacob and Zooey are trying to move on and focus on their next chapter.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Zooey Deschanel , Divorces , Breakups , Celebrities , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.