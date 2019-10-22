RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race Is Coming to VH1

Ready for some sickening news?

Celebs are getting in on the Drag Race fun with VH1's new event series, RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race, which will feature 12 celebs competing for the title of "America's Next Celebrity Drag Superstar."

The names of the competing celebs have not yet been announced, but each episode will feature three celebs undergoing a complete drag transformation with help from some famous Drag Race queens, including Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monet X CHange, Monique Hart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.