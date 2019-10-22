RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race Is Coming to VH1

Ready for some sickening news?
Celebs are getting in on the Drag Race fun with VH1's new event series, RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race, which will feature 12 celebs competing for the title of "America's Next Celebrity Drag Superstar."
The names of the competing celebs have not yet been announced, but each episode will feature three celebs undergoing a complete drag transformation with help from some famous Drag Race queens, including Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monet X CHange, Monique Hart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.
Over four episodes, the celebrity cast will then compete for the title and prize money for charity.
"Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are," RuPaul said in a statement. "I can't wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drags!"
The show will premiere in 2020 on VH1.
Drag Race is currently airing its first ever season in the UK, which is also airing in the US on Logo, and will be premiering Drag Race season 12 and All Stars 5 in 2020 on VH1.