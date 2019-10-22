Maren Morris Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Baby on board!

Congrats are in order for country power couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. The two lovebirds took to social media to share the exciting news that they're expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

For the special announcement, which they made on Tuesday, the two each posted romantic snaps from a maternity photo-shoot that showed off the 29-year-old star's growing bump.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the "GIRL" headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," Maren captioned her Instagram. "See you in 2020, little one."

The "Diamonds or Twine" singer also revealed the special baby news with his Twitter followers, and gushed over his wife. "Look at her...can't believe it," he wrote. "See you in March, baby!"

And it looks like the couple's little nugget will be due around their second wedding anniversary.