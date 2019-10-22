Watch Kylie Jenner and Her BFF Stassie Undergo Lasik Surgery Together

It's true what they say: friends who go through surgery together, stay together!

Kylie Jenner and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou had some important work done this week—lasik! On Stassie's YouTube channel on Tuesday, the influencer posted a video about some work she got done while around town with her friends. Combined with the fact that she needed to get her breast implants readjusted, she also revealed that she and Kylie were going under the knife to get their eyes fixed.

The video gave viewers a front seat look into Stassie's surgery, with a little peak at a disoriented Kylie. "We just finished our surgery," Stassie said before she turned the camera to Kylie. "How do you feel?" Kylie was clearly a little too out of it to explain to her friends her exact state of mind.

Stassie revealed later that the two crashed at Kylie's house after their surgery and slept for "5 hours."