Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Marries Designer Melody Ehsani

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
The wedding bells have rung!
The Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist, Flea, is officially off-the-market, y'all. The 57-year-old rock star, whose real name is Michael Balzary, married fashion designer, Melody Ehsani, over the weekend. While not many details have been shared about their big day, the bride and groom both took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse inside their wedding.
"This weekend I got to marry my best friend," the fashion mogul captioned her post, alongside a candid shot of her and Flea. "Surely, my best collaboration to date you're my whole heart."
Additionally, the Red Hot Chili Peppers musician gushed over his wife on the 'gram. "My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful," he wrote. "The person who sees all of me and knows who I am."
Because both Melody and Flea are known for their audacious style, they certainly brought their fashion A-game to their wedding.
For the special occasion, the 57-year-old star donned a tailored lavender suit that he accessorized with a mint-colored bow-tie and vibrant sneakers that featured neon green trim. While it's hard to tell from the photo Melody shared on Instagram, Flea's sneakers could very well be the ones she recently designed in collaboration with Nike.
Moreover, the jewelry designer most likely made her guests' jaws drop, because her bridal gown was a sight to see. Instead of opting for a typical ballgown, Melody donned a body-hugging long-sleeve gown that featured an enormous train.
The dress also appeared to be completely sheer (but she had a nude-colored garment underneath) and it was covered with intricate leaf-like embroidery and beading. She even wore an equally stunning headpiece that matched the design of her bridal gown.
While the couple has been notoriously private about their relationship, their wedding comes nearly a month after they got engaged.
Congrats to Flea and Melody!