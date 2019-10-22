Inside Kevin Hart's Rare Night Out With Jay-Z After Shocking Car Crash

Kevin Hart is slowly returning to the public eye.

Less than two months after being involving in a scary car crash, the comedian and actor stepped out for a quiet evening with a few famous friends.

E! News can confirm Kevin traveled to Avra in Beverly Hills for a poker game with Jay-Z, sports agent Rich Paul and more close pals.

"They were in a private back room for the night and spent about three hours playing," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "Kevin was in great spirits. He was fist bumping his friends and giving them hugs when he arrived."

"There weren't any outward signs of pain or discomfort," our eyewitness added. "You wouldn't know he had been in a serious accident by the looks of things. He was happy to be out and having fun."