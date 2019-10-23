Can We Talk About How Katie Holmes Has Become a Fall Fashion Icon?

  By
    &

Wed., Oct. 23, 2019

Katie Homes, Fall Fashion Icon

Backgrid; Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

56 days later and we're still thinking about Katie Holmes' cashmere cardigan and bra set.

On Aug. 27th, the 40-year-old star woke up in her NYC home and went to her closet, selecting an oatmeal grey duo that she paired with perfectly fitted denim jeans for a casual day out. Then, in an inspired moment, she chose to button just one of the three cardigans on the button, letting the matching bandeau bra show as she hailed a taxi. Little did she know that fateful decision would inadvertently cause an Internet frenzy, with the fashion world losing their minds over the outfit. 

And yes, months later, we're still obsessing over the iconic look, as well as almost every other outfit Katie has sported since the headline-making cardigan-bra's debut; the Dawson's Creek alum's fall 2019 fashion has been⁠—in a word⁠—killer. 

Sure, she has sported some of the hottest trends (Slip dresses, blazers and animal print, oh my!) and go-to colors of the season, but Katie has managed to make it all look so damn easy and effortless whether she's at New York Fashion Week or just going to grab a coffee in the Big Apple.

Photos

Katie Holmes Is Our Fall 2019 Style Icon

Let's look back on Katie's killer autumnal outings so far (with so much fall left to go, what a time to be alive!).....though we suggest hiding your credit card now because you will likely be coveting many of her looks...

Katie Holmes fall style

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

A (Style) Star Is Born

Ah yes, the bra and cardigan that launched Katie's campaign for fall's new style icon and caused a viral frenzy, with publications like Vogue, Elle and The Cut all looking their cool over the cashmere set. 

The $520 soft-cup bralette and $1,540 fisherman-ribbed sweater from Khaite sold out in just one hour after the photos hit the Internet, with everyone attempting to recreate the barely buttoned yet utterly chic style. 

"It was very comfortable and easy," Katie simply told Vogue of her decision to sport the now-infamous look, which she bought online by herself.

Katie Holmes

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Coat Porn

This is how we imagine Felicity Porter would dress if Felicity was revived today and that it meant as the ultimate fall style compliment. 

Katie Holmes, Must-See Fashion Gallery

Jason Mendez/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Pop of Color

The 'fit on its own, with the on-trend animal print midi skirt and blazer, is already a standout. But paired with the unexpected mint heel? Flawless.

Katie Holmes

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

A Modern Twist

Could you not see Jackie O sporting this exact ensemble back in the day? Katie updated a classic look by choosing an autumn-hued blazer and the it shoe of the moment, a slide mule. 

Katie Holmes

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Well-Suited

The fit and proportions are everything when you wear a suit, and Katie clearly has a great relationship with her tailor as the pant hem hits at the exact right length and the fit of the jacket is superb.

Katie Holmes, Jameela Jamil

BFA, David Prutting

Just a Slip

Is there anything more subtly sexy than a slip dress paired with a blazer?

Katie Holmes, American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala 2019, Fashion Police widget

Andrew H. Walker/WWD/Shutterstock

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

And is there anything more casually chic than a slip dress paired with a matching trench?

Katie Holmes fall style

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

Color of the Season

Katie clearly knows how to make this hot hue work for her.

Katie Holmes fall style

BACKGRID

Trendy But Not Gimmicky

The ankle sock-heels-combo trend is a hard one to pull off, but Katie managed to do it here by keeping the color palette similar to her skin tone. And we are fully on board for the monochromatic red polka-dot and blazer combo. 

Katie Holmes fall style

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

NYC Ease

This is a classic New York look: all black outfit with a chic trench and inspired accessories.

Katie Holmes

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

It's All in the Fit

This look is all about perfectly fitted basics, from the bootcut jeans to the silk blouse.

Fashion trends, Katie Holmes

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Spot the Standout

Running out the door in a basic outfit but want to give it just a touch of personality? Opt for a bold accessory a la Katie's leopard crossbody bag, which elevates her casual look.  

Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Spring 2019 - Katie Holmes

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Balance It Out

because she was putting a chunky cardigan over two tops—a classic denim button-up and a white t-shirt—Katie smartly evened out the look with skinny black jeans and ankle boots.

Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Spring 2019 - Katie Holmes

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Witchy Vibes

While heels would've been the safer and more obvious choice for this NYFW look, Katie opted for ankle boots, adding more attitude to the all-black ensemble. 

Katie Holmes fall style

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

Simple Yet Standout

Joey Potter, all grown up!

