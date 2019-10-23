Can We Talk About How Katie Holmes Has Become a Fall Fashion Icon?

Backgrid; Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Tierney Bricker | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019
56 days later and we're still thinking about Katie Holmes' cashmere cardigan and bra set.
On Aug. 27th, the 40-year-old star woke up in her NYC home and went to her closet, selecting an oatmeal grey duo that she paired with perfectly fitted denim jeans for a casual day out. Then, in an inspired moment, she chose to button just one of the three cardigans on the button, letting the matching bandeau bra show as she hailed a taxi. Little did she know that fateful decision would inadvertently cause an Internet frenzy, with the fashion world losing their minds over the outfit.
And yes, months later, we're still obsessing over the iconic look, as well as almost every other outfit Katie has sported since the headline-making cardigan-bra's debut; the Dawson's Creek alum's fall 2019 fashion has been—in a word—killer.
Sure, she has sported some of the hottest trends (Slip dresses, blazers and animal print, oh my!) and go-to colors of the season, but Katie has managed to make it all look so damn easy and effortless whether she's at New York Fashion Week or just going to grab a coffee in the Big Apple.
Let's look back on Katie's killer autumnal outings so far (with so much fall left to go, what a time to be alive!).....though we suggest hiding your credit card now because you will likely be coveting many of her looks...
BrosNYC / BACKGRID
Ah yes, the bra and cardigan that launched Katie's campaign for fall's new style icon and caused a viral frenzy, with publications like Vogue, Elle and The Cut all looking their cool over the cashmere set.
The $520 soft-cup bralette and $1,540 fisherman-ribbed sweater from Khaite sold out in just one hour after the photos hit the Internet, with everyone attempting to recreate the barely buttoned yet utterly chic style.
"It was very comfortable and easy," Katie simply told Vogue of her decision to sport the now-infamous look, which she bought online by herself.
Jackson Lee/GC Images
This is how we imagine Felicity Porter would dress if Felicity was revived today and that it meant as the ultimate fall style compliment.
Jason Mendez/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The 'fit on its own, with the on-trend animal print midi skirt and blazer, is already a standout. But paired with the unexpected mint heel? Flawless.
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Could you not see Jackie O sporting this exact ensemble back in the day? Katie updated a classic look by choosing an autumn-hued blazer and the it shoe of the moment, a slide mule.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
The fit and proportions are everything when you wear a suit, and Katie clearly has a great relationship with her tailor as the pant hem hits at the exact right length and the fit of the jacket is superb.
BFA, David Prutting
Is there anything more subtly sexy than a slip dress paired with a blazer?
Andrew H. Walker/WWD/Shutterstock
And is there anything more casually chic than a slip dress paired with a matching trench?
Skyler2018 / BACKGRID
Katie clearly knows how to make this hot hue work for her.
BACKGRID
The ankle sock-heels-combo trend is a hard one to pull off, but Katie managed to do it here by keeping the color palette similar to her skin tone. And we are fully on board for the monochromatic red polka-dot and blazer combo.
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
This is a classic New York look: all black outfit with a chic trench and inspired accessories.
Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
This look is all about perfectly fitted basics, from the bootcut jeans to the silk blouse.
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Running out the door in a basic outfit but want to give it just a touch of personality? Opt for a bold accessory a la Katie's leopard crossbody bag, which elevates her casual look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
because she was putting a chunky cardigan over two tops—a classic denim button-up and a white t-shirt—Katie smartly evened out the look with skinny black jeans and ankle boots.
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
While heels would've been the safer and more obvious choice for this NYFW look, Katie opted for ankle boots, adding more attitude to the all-black ensemble.
Skyler2018 / BACKGRID
Joey Potter, all grown up!
