Real Housewives' Tinsley Mortimer Confirms She and Scott Kluth Are Back Together Again

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth are giving their relationship another chance.

The Real Housewives of New York City star hinted at the reconciliation in an Instagam post on Tuesday. The post showed the Bravolebrity posing in front of a window with a rainbow and the Chicago skyline behind her. As fans are well aware, Kluth lives in The Windy City while Mortimer lives in the Big Apple.

"Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue. And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true," the reality TV star captioned the image, quoting the classic song.

She then gave Kluth a photographer's credit and included a heart emoji.

A source also told E! News the two are back on for now.

As fans will recall, former Housewife Carole Radziwill introduced the duo back in season nine. Viewers have since watched the duo break up and make up a few times over the past few years.