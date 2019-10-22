Lala Kent Celebrates "Exciting" Yet "Humbling" First Year of Sobriety

Today marks a very important day in Lala Kent's life.

The Vanderpump Rules star is celebrating her first year of sobriety, posting a message to her fans on social media in honor of the occasion. In the heartfelt message, posted on Instagram, Lala calls her sobriety her "biggest accomplishment" to date.

"Today, I am 1 year sober," the 29-year-old Bravo star tells her social media followers. "This is the biggest accomplishment I've ever had in my life and the one I am most proud of."

"The moments I have had in the past year have been a blessing that I have been present for," Lala continues her message to her fans. "I didn't have that before. Today, I will celebrate my 1 year birthday because it's exciting. It is also humbling. Because today, and every day after that, I will fight for it. But I wont give it up for anything."