Gwen Stefani's Behind-the-Scenes Fashion Advice for Her The Voice Team Is Not to Be Missed

Gwen Stefani does much more than just help her contestants work on their voice on, well, The Voice. In the exclusive video above, go behind the scenes with Stefani and some of her team in The Voice wardrobe trailer as the singer and fashion mogul doles out branding and outfit advise.
"There's that body language, there's the singing, there's the song, right, and then there's the style," Stefani says. "'Cause the style is like, this is who I am, this is who I present myself as, this is how I'm unique. I don't want to be like everybody else, you know? It's like your identity. It's super important to share that."
In the clip above, Stefani also opens up about her return to The Voice and how her style is different this time because it represents where she is in her life now.
"Every single season has been a different emotional place I've been in in my life," she says to Royce Lovett and Kiara Brown. "This time, I wanted to be me, like No Doubt, like on stage. I didn't want to wear heels. It gives me an attitude that's so different…it dresses the song up in the right way."
During the Monday, Oct. 21 episode, Royce battled Kiara and was victorious, but Kiara was saved and stolen by Kelly Clarkson.
"It really will make a huge difference on your performance what you ear," she told him.
Click play on the video above to see Stefani advise Calvin Lockett and Brennen Henson on their battle outfits and open up about making her clothes for her first-ever tour.
"I like guy clothes a lot. This is almost exactly the stuff my band and me wore growing up," Stefani says as she's flipping going through the rack with her team members.
The Voice coach will be honored at E! People's Choice Awards with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 telecast airing Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. on E!.
"It's an incredible honor to receive this year's Fashion Icon Award at the E!'s People's Choice Awards," Stefani said in a statement. "As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!