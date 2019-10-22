Justin Bieber Shares New Wedding Snap Of "Sexy Wifey" Hailey Bieber

Young love is so precious. 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have slowly turned themselves into Hollywood's hottest couple. The pair got married earlier this year and haven't taken a break from posting sweet wedding content for the world to enjoy. Justin took to his Instagram on Tuesday to lavish his "wifey" with some praise in a sweet candid pic of them together. 

"Sexy wifey alert," he shared. "Favorite person ever." The image features Hailey sitting on a boat staring lovingly up at her new husband like the perfect blushing bride. "Wifey" seems to be Justin's personal nickname for his lady as well, because he recently revealed a special gift he made for her with the same phrase. 

"I made her a necklace," the musician posted on Instagram. The necklace was a beaded and beautiful masterpiece with the words "wifey" dangling in the center. It's always fun to see the sweeter side of Justin, which Hailey brings out in him a lot. 

Although the two are enjoying their time as newlyweds, Justin did recently allude to having a little bit of baby fever. The singer posted a cute video of a child and his father on Instagram with a very telling caption. "This is something I look forward to," he wrote. 

Plus, it didn't end there. "Hailey with your attitude and my savage behavior we are in a world of trouble haha," he wrote alongside another video of a dad interviewing his young daughter after she put on some lipstick. 

Hopefully the world can look forward to a lot more sweet content from Mr. and Mrs. Bieber. 

