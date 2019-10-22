Shay Mitchell Can't Get Over the Special Feeling of Holding Her Baby Girl for the First Time

Shay Mitchell is opening up about giving birth to her first child.

After welcoming a baby girl earlier this week and documenting the whole experience on YouTube, the Pretty Little Liars alum took to Instagram to answer a few of her fans' questions.

The 32-year-old actress was in labor for 33 hours—and she took her followers through the entire experience. From sharing the moment that her water broke to capturing the first time she held her daughter, Mitchell posted it all in the video. She also opened up about receiving Pitocin, getting an epidural and experiencing shakes.

During her Instagram Q&A, the new mom said she was "shocked" about the shakes.

"Consider this your warning, hahaha," she wrote to her followers. "The shakes came from the fever I got from the epidural, it's one of the side effects."

But when asked if she was happy she took the epidural, Mitchell didn't have to think twice.

"YES. I. AM," she wrote.

Of course, she and her partner Matte Babel were overjoyed when their little one finally arrived. In fact, Mitchell told her followers giving birth was the "best experience of my life."

"Nothing can prepare you for the feeling you get when you hold your child for the first time," she wrote.