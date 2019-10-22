Nicki Minaj Is Married! Look Back at Her Romance With Kenneth Petty

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 5:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Congratulations are in order for Nicki Minaj.

The 36-year-old rapper married her love Kenneth Petty on Monday. The "Super Bass" star announced the news via Instagram. 

"Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," she wrote on the social network. She also posted footage of some "Mr." and "Mrs." mugs and matching "bride" and "groom" hats.

Many of Minaj's celebrity pals congratulated her on the major milestone.

"Congrats queen!" Christina Aguilera wrote in the comments section. 

"Congratulations to you both on your beautiful union," added Naomi Campbell

The "Anaconda" artist hinted she was getting ready to tie the knot after picking up a marriage license with her main man in July. She also recently told E! News' Justin Sylvester that she wanted a particular pastor to conduct the ceremony.

"We've gotten our marriage license, but there's a particular pastor who I want to officiate and so she was just made available as of today," she said last week. "She told me that she's available within the next week, so we could be married in the next seven days."

Watch

Nicki Minaj Talks Good D From BF Kenneth Petty

The two sparked romance rumors near the end of 2018. However, it wasn't long before they started hinting that they were ready to take the next step. Just a few months later, Minaj started referring to Petty as her "husband." She also changed her Twitter name to "Mrs. Petty." He even appeared in her music video for "MEGATRON."

Some of Minaj's followers expressed concern over the relationship. Petty is a registered sex offender in New York. According to the state's Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, he also served time in prison after being convicted of manslaughter. Still, Minaj defended Petty.

To look back at their relationship, check out the gallery below.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

Instagram Official

The Grammy nominee confirmed her romance with Kenny in Dec. 2018, posting a photo of the duo together on Instagram. Nicki captioned the post with Adele lyrics, writing, "Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?... it's no secret... that the both of us... are running out of time."

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

No Caption Necessary

Nicki made her relationship status clear with this photo, posting the picture to Instagram in December without a caption.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

Something to Talk About

"Oh they wanna talk?" Nicki captioned this post. "Let's give'm smthn to talk about."

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

Mirror Selfie

The rapper also included this photo in her something to talk about post.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

Onika + Kenny

The couple took a trip to the beach where they wrote their names in the sand. "Ken -N- Barbie," she captioned the beach pictures.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

Barbie Goin Bad

"Tryna lay low, don't tempt me sleeze," Nicki wrote alongside this selfie of the couple, quoting her "Barbie Goin Bad" lyrics.

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

MEGATRON

In June, Nicki dropped her "MEGATRON" music video, featuring Kenny. "I'm Barbie, this is Ken #Megatron video out now," she wrote on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

Marriage Rumors

Nicki, who has referred to Kenny as her "husband," continues to fuel marriage rumors. She even confirmed the couple obtained a marriage license.

Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Going Glam

The "Super Bass" star rocked a red ensemble and enjoyed a date night with her main man in July 2019.

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj

Instagram

"Ken and Barbie"

The star posted a picture of the duo and included the hashtag #KenAndBarbie in August.

Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Having Fun in the Sun

The two pose for a pic in September.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Jason Merritt/Radarpics for FENDI

Supporting Each Other

The two attended FENDI Prints On in Beverly Hills to celebrate the artist's collaboration with the brand.

Article continues below

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Nicki Minaj , Celebrities , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.