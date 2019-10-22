Christina Aguilera, La La Anthony & More Congratulate Nicki Minaj on Her Marriage to Kenneth Petty

Jason Merritt/Radarpics for FENDI
Mrs. Petty is in the building!
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty revealed they tied the knot on Monday after less than a year of dating. The "Megatron" rapper made the exciting announcement on Instagram with an adorable video which showed off a set of "Mr. and Mrs." mugs as well as a pair of matching baseball caps that had "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," she captioned the post with a bride and groom emoji.
Immediately, her a-list pals began to wish the pair a forever of happiness together.
"Congrats queen!" wrote Christina Aguilera. Chimed in Naomi Campbell, "Congratulations to you both on your beautiful Union." Meanwhile, La La Anthony gushed, "Congrats Nick!! !! u did it."
While Winnie Harlow said they "deserve all the happiness in the world," rapper Juicy J chimed in with a simple "Congrats!!!" And, of course, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast were over the moon. Eva Marcille weighed in with "CONGRATULATIONS Mrs. Petty," and NeNe Leakes seemed speechless, writing "OMGGGG!"
Their vows have seemed to be a longtime coming for the couple. Back in March, Minaj lovingly referred to her then-fiancé as her husband. By late July, they had obtained a marriage license from a Beverly Hills courthouse and, the following month, she had changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty.
So, what's next for the newlyweds? According to Minaj, babies!
"I've decided to retire and have my family," she tweeted in September. "I know you guys are happy now."
Congrats to the happy couple!
