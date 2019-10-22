Christina Aguilera, La La Anthony & More Congratulate Nicki Minaj on Her Marriage to Kenneth Petty

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 4:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Jason Merritt/Radarpics for FENDI

Mrs. Petty is in the building!

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty revealed they tied the knot on Monday after less than a year of dating. The "Megatron" rapper made the exciting announcement on Instagram with an adorable video which showed off a set of "Mr. and Mrs." mugs as well as a pair of matching baseball caps that had "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," she captioned the post with a bride and groom emoji.

Immediately, her a-list pals began to wish the pair a forever of happiness together.

"Congrats queen!" wrote Christina Aguilera. Chimed in Naomi Campbell, "Congratulations to you both on your beautiful Union." Meanwhile, La La Anthony gushed, "Congrats Nick!! !! u did it."

While Winnie Harlow said they "deserve all the happiness in the world," rapper Juicy J chimed in with a simple "Congrats!!!" And, of course, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast were over the moon. Eva Marcille weighed in with "CONGRATULATIONS Mrs. Petty," and NeNe Leakes seemed speechless, writing "OMGGGG!"

Watch

Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Tonight Show Appearance

Their vows have seemed to be a longtime coming for the couple. Back in March, Minaj lovingly referred to her then-fiancé as her husband. By late July, they had obtained a marriage license from a Beverly Hills courthouse and, the following month, she had changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty.

So, what's next for the newlyweds? According to Minaj, babies! 

"I've decided to retire and have my family," she tweeted in September. "I know you guys are happy now."

Congrats to the happy couple!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Nicki Minaj , Couples , Weddings , Naomi Campbell , Christina Aguilera , La La Anthony , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.