Nicki Minaj Marries Kenneth Petty

Call her Mrs. Petty because Nicki Minaj may just be a married woman!

The rapper and boyfriend Kenneth Petty appear to have officially tied the knot—and just in the nick of time! After obtaining a marriage license at a Beverly Hills Courthouse in late July, the couple had just 90 days to say "I do."

But on Monday night, Minaj announced the exciting news on Instagram with a video that showcased matching "Mr. and Mrs." mugs and black and white baseball caps that had "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," she captioned the post with a bride and groom emoji.

Minaj has sparked marriage rumors left and right throughout their relationship, which they made Instagram official in December 2018. Indeed, she lovingly called the 41-year-old her husband in March, changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty in August and tweeted about feeling "unconditionally loved" in September.

And just days after those tweets, things got even more serious when Minaj announced her retirement from music, saying she was ready for the next phase of her life: motherhood.

"I've decided to retire and have my family," she tweeted in September. "I know you guys are happy now."