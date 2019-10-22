Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern and More Stars to Be Honored at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards

Congrats are in order for these Hollywood stars!

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Film Awards announced that A-listers Antonio Banderas, Renée Zellweger, Al Pacino and Laura Dern will be honored at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards. The biggest and brightest stars will come together for a night of fun and celebration on Sunday, Nov. 3 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For her incredible performance in Judy, where she portrays the legendary star Judy Garland, Zellweger will receive the Hollywood Actress Award. Additionally, Banderas is set to take home the Hollywood Actor Award for his role in Pedro Almodóvar's Pain and Glory. Moreover, Pacino is winning the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for The Irishman, while Dern's commanding performance in Marriage Story will earn her the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award.

The four power players will join previously announced honorees, Shia LeBeof, Taron Egerton, Cynthia Erivo, Olivia Wilde, Pharrell Williams and so many others!