Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Celebrate Their Anniversary With "Heavy Make Out Sesh"

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are without a doubt one of our favorite celebrity couples for a myriad of reasons but one of the biggest reasons we can't get enough off of these two lovebirds is that it's obvious the two have way too much fun together. We can't get enough off of their antics on social media. 

The happy couple, who recently celebrated 5 years of marriage, took to social media to reveal that they didn't even remember their anniversary date

In fact, they were reminded by family and friends who reached out and wished them a "happy anniversary."

"Here's the morning we both got texts from grandma saying 'happy anniversary!'. We were both on our way out the door but stopped for a quick hot and heavy make out sesh while Frank stood close like a creeper," Kristen captioned a photo on Instagram of the two embracing in a kiss

In an earlier anniversary post, Kristen wrote, "We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary. In truth, neither of us remember which day. Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since. I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant."

She added, "To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love. I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and I know you won't either. And that's just one more thing I love about us."

Well, it's good thing the two have fans, friends and family to remind them of their anniversary! 

