How to Stay Cosy for Every Autumn Occasion

  • By
    &

by Remy Raccuia | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 9:41 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
COZY PLT THUMB 600

As temperatures begin to drop, all we want to do is throw on our cosiest outfit to strut around in this autumn. A season where it is socially acceptable to wear your softest fur and cosiest knits, autumn fashion is allowing us to be more comfortable than ever! 

While summer is nice and being able to hop in the pool every day is fun, autumn is truly the best season of the year. A season full of autumn flavours and autumn colours, you can't go wrong! PRETTYLITTLETHING has all the essentials you need to look cool in the cooler temps. You can find your pumpkin patch and weekend lounge outfits for the season. 

Autumn is the one season where our fashion is not constricted. In summer, it is lightweight and cool colours, while winter is suffocating jackets and your least favourite winter boot. Autumn lets us layer our favourite pieces and stay cosy without feeling constricted. 

Scroll down below for some of the cosiest picks of the season. From fur jackets to lounge sets, you are guaranteed to be comfy, cosy and festive for every autumn occasion. 

Camel Hoodie

Camel Knitted Cropped Hoodie

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CAMEL KNITTED CROPPED HOODIE, £20

Chestnut Jogger

Chestnut Slogan Jogger

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CHESTNUT SLOGAN JOGGER, £22

Grey Cardigan

Grey Chunky Knit 3/4 Sleeve Wrap Cardigan

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GREY CHUNKY WRAP CARDIGAN, £25

Article continues below

Pink Jogger

Baby Pink Casual Jogger

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTETHING BABY PINK JOGGER, £20

Blush Sweater

Blush Off Shoulder Jumper

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLUSH OFF SHOULDER JUMPER, £10

Grey Striped Dress

Grey Striped Oversized T Shirt Dress

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GREY STRIPED T SHIRT DRESS, £15

Article continues below

black midi

Black Oversized Side Split Midi Jumper Dress

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK OVERSIZED MIDI JUMPER DRESS, £18

black hoodie

Black Gym Sweat Hoodie

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK GYM SWEAT HOODIE, £20

Black Jogger

Black Gym Sweat Jogger

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK GYM SWEAT JOGGER, £18

Article continues below

Leopard Jumpsuit

Leopard Tie Waist Lounge Jumpsuit

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING LEOPARD LOUNGE JUMPSUIT, £18

Stone Lounge Set

Stone Split Sleeve Wide Leg Lounge Set

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING STONE WIDE LEG LOUNGE SET, £30

Pink Faux Fur

Pink Faux Fur Cropped Hooded Jacket

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PINK FAUX FUR JACKET, £35

Article continues below

Are you ready to cuddle up? Go shop your favourite pieces at PRETTYLITTLETHING.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gwen Stefani, The Voice

Gwen Stefani's Behind-the-Scenes Fashion Advice for Her The Voice Team Is Not to Be Missed

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sorry Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn't Like Shopping

Revolve

Revolve Around the World: 15 Must-Have Outfits

E-Comm: Gilt Designer Dress Sale

Anna Sui, J. Crew, Free People & More: 80% Off Designer Dress Sale

How to Get This Not So Plain Jane Look

Jennifer Lawrence

Celebrate Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding With Her 50 Best Red Carpet Looks

EComm: Big Little Lies, Halloween Costumes

Big Little Lies Group Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

TAGS/ Fashion , PrettyLittleThing
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.