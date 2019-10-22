How to Stay Cosy for Every Autumn Occasion

As temperatures begin to drop, all we want to do is throw on our cosiest outfit to strut around in this autumn. A season where it is socially acceptable to wear your softest fur and cosiest knits, autumn fashion is allowing us to be more comfortable than ever!

While summer is nice and being able to hop in the pool every day is fun, autumn is truly the best season of the year. A season full of autumn flavours and autumn colours, you can't go wrong! PRETTYLITTLETHING has all the essentials you need to look cool in the cooler temps. You can find your pumpkin patch and weekend lounge outfits for the season.

Autumn is the one season where our fashion is not constricted. In summer, it is lightweight and cool colours, while winter is suffocating jackets and your least favourite winter boot. Autumn lets us layer our favourite pieces and stay cosy without feeling constricted.

Scroll down below for some of the cosiest picks of the season. From fur jackets to lounge sets, you are guaranteed to be comfy, cosy and festive for every autumn occasion.