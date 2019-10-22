How Heartbreak Led to Jenna Dewan's Happily Ever After

While she's making her way down a new road, she still accepts Tatum as co-pilot when it comes to Everly. The couple meant it when the said they would always be "loving, dedicated parents" to their daughter, a willful, free-spirit that Dewan already predicts big things for: "If she's not running her own business, or ruling the world, I have failed as a mother."

Though Tatum moved out of their shared Beverly Hills home, he had every intention of continuing to pop over for visits, possibly giving Everly another chance to craft a masterpiece on his face.

"They will be doing all kinds of family things together," insisted a source. "They want to keep her routine the same and will be going to the farmer's market on the weekends and hanging out with friends," said the source. "Nothing is going to change in her life and she has two parents who will be very involved in everything she does."

Having worked out any initial kinks, they've settled into a different type of partnership that holds firm to that plans. "She and Channing are doing the co-parenting thing," the insider tells E! News of Dewan, "and always put Everly's needs first." Chief among them, guiding the kindergartner through her latest milestones. Says the insider, "They are both helping her get adjusted and make the transition from preschool."

Their co-parenting vibe includes "a lot of love" she told Harper's Bazaar. "We're just getting used to it. We're in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly."