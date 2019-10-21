Look Back at Miley Cyrus' Most Candid Confessions Amid Liam Hemsworth Drama

Miley Cyrus is drawing a lot of attention for the comments she made during a live Instagram video.

The 26-year-old artist took to the social network along with her main man Cody Simpson on Sunday. At one point, the 22-year-old crooner explained how the two weren't always on the same page when it came to their feelings for one another.

"I stanned her, and then she stanned me while I didn't stan her and now we stan each other," he said, per a video captured by Daily Mail. "She stanned me when I didn't know that she stanned me."

Cyrus then admitted there was a time when she was shutting people out.

"Guys, I was being a little too, like…hard-core feminist vibes and, just like, I don't know, not allowing anyone in, but now I am," she said. "There are good men out there, guys. Don't give up. You don't have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there. You just gotta find them. You gotta find a dick that's not a dick, you know what I mean?"

She then said, "I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I've only ever met one…and he's on this Live."

Afterwards, many wondered if she was taking a jab at her ex Liam Hemsworth, whom she officially split from in August.