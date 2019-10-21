Khloe Kardashian Shares the Sweetest Kiss With "Love of My Life" True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is kissing the weekend goodbye in the cutest way possible.

Late Sunday evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share the sweetest throwback that's guaranteed to melt your heart. In the picture, seemingly captured during an island getaway, True Thompson is seen giving mom a delicate peck on the lips. As Khloe captioned the shot, "The Love of my life!!!!"

Naturally, the enviable mother-daughter bond left the Internet gushing. While Paris Hilton commented with a string of heart-eyed emojis, pal Larsa Pippen wrote, "Love her." And, of course, the adorable snap caught the eye of the 18-month-old's dad Tristan Thompson. The NBA star couldn't help but weigh in with two red hearts.

Though mom and dad are no longer together, they remain on good terms for the sake of their tot. (ICYMI, Khloe and Tristan split earlier this year following his cheating scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods.)