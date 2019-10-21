Khloe Kardashian Shares the Sweetest Kiss With "Love of My Life" True Thompson

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 8:19 AM
Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian is kissing the weekend goodbye in the cutest way possible.
Late Sunday evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share the sweetest throwback that's guaranteed to melt your heart. In the picture, seemingly captured during an island getaway, True Thompson is seen giving mom a delicate peck on the lips. As Khloe captioned the shot, "The Love of my life!!!!"
Naturally, the enviable mother-daughter bond left the Internet gushing. While Paris Hilton commented with a string of heart-eyed emojis, pal Larsa Pippen wrote, "Love her." And, of course, the adorable snap caught the eye of the 18-month-old's dad Tristan Thompson. The NBA star couldn't help but weigh in with two red hearts.
Though mom and dad are no longer together, they remain on good terms for the sake of their tot. (ICYMI, Khloe and Tristan split earlier this year following his cheating scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods.)
"It's hard, it's not easy for me," Khloe said of co-parenting during an episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. "It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.'"
"But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs," she continued. "And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that."
Start your week off the right way and keep scrolling for more pictures of Khloe and True!
The mother and daughter coordinated in fierce leopard print looks.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian and baby True Thompson lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.
Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time.
Article continues below
The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?
Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
On Mother's Day the mother-daughter duo wears white!
Article continues below
April sun in California means pool time for these babes.
Clearly, True already has her mom's killer style based on this sweet photo.
In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster's first birthday in style...and they have this photo to prove it.
Article continues below
Name a better duo...we'll wait.
Khloe and True were dreaming of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash in 2018.
In December 2018, this duo took in the sites at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens.
Article continues below
"Moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.
In November, this cute pair was all smiles while wearing fun hats.
Playing dress up is something this mother-daughter duo excel at.
Article continues below
To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching costumes with her all week long.
Adventures in Bali call for neon duds.
During their getaway to Bali in fall 2018, Khloe and her baby girl took in numerous sunsets.
Article continues below
Grandma Kris Jenner also loves to spend some time with her girls in the pool and seriously, could they be any cuter?
Snuggle time is always a good time.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
"Mommy's Little Love," the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.
Article continues below
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?