Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott just celebrated a major relationship milestone: They're Instagram official!

The couple shared their love on the ‘Gram with an adorable photo from their date night on Sunday. In the true spirit of spooky season, they went on a double date with Jonathan's twin brother Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

"Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks," the New Girl star captioned her photo of the gang, which showed her jumping into her boyfriend's arms.

From the sounds of it, Jonathan isn't the biggest horror fan either. "So much fun last night," he wrote on his Instagram. "That high pitched scream totally wasn't me. Also happy to report....nobody got punched!"

The duo, who met filming James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" series, first confirmed their budding romance in September when they were photographed holding hands.