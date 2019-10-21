Will 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Laura and Aladin Overcome the "Petty Arguments"?

Turns out it wasn't quite happily ever after for Laura and Aladin on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
Weeks after the two had their wedding ceremony (they were previously married so they could, uh, get close to one another), Laura and Aladin put their problems on display at the "Tell All" reunion. The two are seemingly discussing divorce, and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at what happens with Laura's skeptical son Liam joins the conversation in the episode airing Monday, Oct. 21 on TLC.
"Mom, are you OK?" Liam asks.
"Not really," she says with tears in her eyes.
"I don't know what there is to say, these seem like simple petty arguments that you two can easily work out," Liam says.
"Exactly, these are petty arguments," Laura cries.
For Liam, this situation is one he's all too familiar with, one he previously warned his mom about. "You meet up with these men, you spend so much time with them and then eventually it all goes south and you get hurt in the end," Liam explains.
What does this keep happening to Laura?
Click play on the video above to hear what Liam has to say.
When viewers last saw Liam, he was standing by his mom's side at her wedding ceremony. He previously agreed to give Aladin a chance, for the sake of his mother, despite his misgivings and fears of being neglected.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way wraps up its "Tell All" reunion on Monday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. on TLC.