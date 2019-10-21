Miley Cyrus Shades Liam Hemsworth During Instagram Live With Cody Simpson

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 5:11 AM

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram this weekend to do a live video with Cody Simpson.

Looking back at their history together, her 22-year-old main man suggested there were times when they weren't on the same page.

"I stanned her, and then she stanned me while I didn't stan her and now we stan each other," he said, per a video captured by Daily Mail. "She stanned me when I didn't know that she stanned me." 

The 26-year-old singer then agreed there was a point when she was "not allowing anyone in."

"Guys, I was being a little too, like…hard core feminist vibes and, just like, I don't know, not allowing anyone in, but now I am," she said. "There are good men out there, guys. Don't give up. You don't have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there. You just gotta find them. You gotta find a dick that's not a dick, you know what I mean?"

She then added, "I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I've only ever met one…and he's on this Live."

Some interpreted her comments to be a dig at her ex Liam Hemsworth.

As fans will recall, the Grammy-nominated artist and the 29-year-old actor filed for divorce in August after less than a year of marriage. After news of the split broke, The Hunger Games star said he wished her "nothing but health and happiness going forward." 

Just a few days later, Cyrus released her song "Slide Away," which many fans interpreted to be about the split. It was around this time that she was also seen getting cozy with Kaitlynn Carter. However, she shut down any rumors that her relationship with Hemsworth ended due to cheating and insisted she'd always have love for her ex.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," she wrote on Twitter. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before and it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Instagram Live

Instagram / Cody Simpson

Cyrus and Carter split in September. Cyrus and Simpson then sparked romance rumors in October. They've continued to pack on the PDA ever since.

However, Cyrus wasn't the only one to move on. Earlier this month, Hemsworth was spotted hanging out with Maddison Brown.

 

