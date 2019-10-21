Miley Cyrus Shades Liam Hemsworth During Instagram Live With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram this weekend to do a live video with Cody Simpson.

Looking back at their history together, her 22-year-old main man suggested there were times when they weren't on the same page.

"I stanned her, and then she stanned me while I didn't stan her and now we stan each other," he said, per a video captured by Daily Mail. "She stanned me when I didn't know that she stanned me."

The 26-year-old singer then agreed there was a point when she was "not allowing anyone in."

"Guys, I was being a little too, like…hard core feminist vibes and, just like, I don't know, not allowing anyone in, but now I am," she said. "There are good men out there, guys. Don't give up. You don't have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there. You just gotta find them. You gotta find a dick that's not a dick, you know what I mean?"

She then added, "I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I've only ever met one…and he's on this Live."

Some interpreted her comments to be a dig at her ex Liam Hemsworth.