Maggie Rogers Shares Powerful Message Following Sexist Behavior at One of Her Shows

Maggie Rogers is making it loud and clear that at her shows "there is no space for harassment or disrespect or degradation of any kind."

On Saturday night, during her ACL Live performance at the Moody Theater in Austin, two men in the crowd interrupted her acoustic performance of her hit song "Alaska" to catcall the 25-year-old singer.

One of the men had yelled for Rogers to "take your top off" while another concertgoer also yelled, "you cute though." But Rogers is taking a stand against the sexist behavior that men and other concertgoers feel entitled to. Consequently, she took to social media to share a powerful message.

"every night before the alaska acoustic encore, i speak about gratitude and growth and change. it's the most vulnerable part of the set. just me and a guitar before i say goodnight," Rogers wrote in her Instagram caption.

After the two men in question interrupted her in the middle of her speech, Rogers said she felt "stunned. furious. fuming. confused. and also — on a really basic level — it really hurt my feelings." Rogers went on to express that she steps out on stage every night and gives every part of herself.

"and my community shows up every night and together, we create a safe space to amplify each other. to allow relief. to allow release. there's a deep amount of trust there," she added.