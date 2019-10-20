Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes and Wife Kelly Hold Service for Late Daughter

Miguel Cervantes is paying a special tribute to his late daughter.

On Sunday, the Hamilton star and his wife, Kelly Cervantes, said their final goodbye to their baby girl, Adelaide Cervantes, according to People. The outlet reports the Celebration of Life service was held at the Harold Washington Public Library in Chicago with the couple's close family and friends gathered around to pay their respects.

The publication also shares that the 41-year-old actor gave a heartfelt speech about his baby girl. "To all of Adelaide's army, to all who touched her and comforted her and tried to save her, you will always be a part of our family," he said towards the end of the Celebration of Life service. "Adelaide will live on in all of us."

He tearfully added, "I think she's dancing and smiling right now."

People claims that various members of the Hamilton family performed "Til the Calm Comes," a song that Miguel wrote for Adelaide.