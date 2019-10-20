From Watchmen to The Lord of the Rings: All the Shows Hoping to Be the Next Game of Thrones

The Iron Throne may have been destroyed in the end, but the game of thrones is far from over.

We're talking, of course, about the TV industry's quest to recapture even an eighth of that Game of Thrones magic now that the smash hit series is off the airwaves with a GoT of their very own. Cable networks and streaming services alike are all on the hunt for that magic series that might come to rival the HBO behemoth in terms of fan devotion and Emmys gold.

Beginning with HBO's highly-anticipated adaptation of Alan Moore's beloved Watchmen, created by Lost's Damon Lindelof and premiering on Sunday, Oct. 20, these content providers are readying big budget adaptations of fantasy-driven source material rich with deep mythologies and expansive worlds. Truly, some are so hungry to deliver GoT's successor, they're literally backing up the Brinks truck to make it happen. (Looking at you, Amazon.)