Chris Pratt Is Proud of Katherine Schwarzenegger for "Trying to Cook"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 20, 2019 12:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Aw, honey, you baked- er, cooked.

Chris Pratt posted on his Instagram page on Saturday a photo of the aftermath of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's failed attempt to heat up some Bagel Bites, which ended up a little too...well done. He commended her on her efforts.

"Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all," he wrote. "To quote Rocky Balboa, 'It's not how many times you get knocked down, it's how many times you get up... and keep moving forward.' As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance. I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you."

"Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well," Schwarzenegger replied.

Photos

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Romance Rewind

Pratt himself failed at quoting Rocky accurately; Sylvester Stallone's famous boxing champion character says in the 2006 movie Rocky Balboa, "It ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward."

Pratt, 40, and Schwarzenegger, a 29-year-old author and the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, wed in June.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Katherine Schwarzenegger , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.