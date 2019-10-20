Prince Harry Talks Possibility of Moving to Africa With Meghan Markle and Archie

Could Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison end up moving to Africa to get away from the scrutiny of royal life in England?

It's not impossible. But also not likely to happen anytime soon, according to the Duke of Sussex.

Back in April, the Sunday Times reported that Harry's advisers were working to establish a role for him and his wife abroad, "most likely in Africa." At the time, Buckingham Palace said no decisions had been made. In the ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which follows the family on their tour of the southern part of the continent, the duke talks about the possibility of moving to the region, where he and his wife have done much charity work and which holds a special place in their hearts.

'I don't know where we could live in Africa at the moment," Harry says on the program, which airs on Sunday evening in the U.K. and on Wednesday in the U.S. "We've just come from Cape Town, that would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves, of course it would. But with all the problems that are going on there I just don't see how we would be able to make as much difference as we want to without the issues and the judgment of how we would be with those surroundings."