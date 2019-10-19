Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley Reunites With Zack Carpinello One Week After Split

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Oct. 19, 2019 8:31 PM
The heart wants what it wants.
Jennie "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello aren't giving up on their relationship just yet. About a week ago, the two decided to call it quits after less than a year of dating. But despite their recent breakup, it appears they're hanging out and on talking terms.
On Saturday, fans of the two noticed they were both at Universal Studios in Orlando, thanks to their respective social media posts. While they didn't make any appearances on each other's Instagram Stories, some could overhear the Jersey Shore star's voice in the background of Zack's video clip.
According to a source, fans of the reality TV star and professional wrestler were totally on to something! "Jenni and Zack spent the day Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando," the insider shared with us. "They are trying to work things out."
The two have yet to share publicly if they're trying to reconcile their relationship.
When the two decided to split last week, a separate source told E! News that MTV star was "devastated" over it.
Wolf Productions
In fact, many began to suspect there was trouble in paradise after a recent episode of Jersey Shore aired, and showed Zack getting cozy with JWoww's co-star, Angelina Pivarnick.
While they were all having a good time in Las Vegas, the pro wrestler was heard asking Angelina her about her sex life. Furthermore, he was also accused of touching her butt, which Zack later publicly apologized for.
"I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for," he shared in a statement on Instagram. "Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well."
He added, "I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to be every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of outcome."
Due to the incident, though, it certainly caused a rift between Angelina and JWoww. The two got into a heated argument on social media last week, and fired shots at each other. Additionally, Angelina recently revealed that this drama is "taking a toll" on her own relationship with fiancé, Chris Larangeira.
