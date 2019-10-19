Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Take Sabbatical and Bring Baby Archie to the U.S.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking a much-needed break.

Not from each other, though! But from the chaos that is public life. And according to The Sunday Times, the royal couple plans to bring their 5-month-old son, Archie Harrison, to America for the first time!

According to the publication, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take a six-week sabbatical for "family time," starting next month until the Christmas holiday. The three will spend their break in both the United Kingdom and the United States, marking the first time their son will visit his mother's homeland.

With that, they are expected to celebrate Thanksgiving with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland at the Duchess of Sussex's childhood home in California, and Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family at her Sandringham estate in England.

The news comes weeks after Harry and Meghan brought Archie with them on an official trip to southern Africa, which marked their little nugget's first royal tour, following a private visit to France.