Jenelle Evans Enjoys Quality Time with Her Kids at a Monster Truck Rally

It's no trip to the Happiest Place on Earth but Jennelle Evans and her kids are enjoying a fun-filled weekend nonetheless. 

The 27-year-old who was originally featured on MTV's 16 and Pregnant shared an adorable family photo of her kids spending some time at a monster truck rally. 

Jennelle shared an Instagram photo with her kids Ensley Jolie, Jace Vahn, Kaiser Orion and daughter of husband, David Eason, Maryssa

"I'm one of the kids now #StopGrowing," Jennelle captioned the photo

Jennelle shared both a photo of her family in front of a massive monster truck and another selfie of the clan, all smiles, sitting on the bleachers enjoying the show. 

In another photo, Jennelle shared a photo with her husband, David, captioning it, "Today was fun." 

David also shared photos of their weekend family outing, writing on Instagram, "We had such a good time today watching @splitpersonalitymonstertruck and all the other monster trucks! Cant wait to bring the kids back!"

It looks like the couple is trying to spend as much together as a family following the recent custody battle Jennelle went through. 

In July, it was reported that Jennelle regained custody of her children five weeks after they were removed from her home. 

Jennelle told E! News at the time that she was "ecstatic to regain custody" of her kids and that she was "excited to move forward." 

