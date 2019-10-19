Teresa Giudice Debuts Sexy Game of Thrones-Inspired Costume Before Halloween

Well this is a Game of Thrones character we have never seen...

Teresa Giudice posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of herself dressed for an early Halloween party. She wore a sexy warrior queen-like costume that consisted of a plunging black leather dress and matching thigh-high boots, and fishnet stockings, a cane, a golden crown and a feathery black cape.

"Game of Thrones [fire emoji] [skull emoji] [pumpkin emoji] [ghost emoji]," she wrote. "@bermanandbermanlaw #best buddy #halloweenparty #boca @luciacasazza hair & makeup."

Is she a Dothraki? Targaryen? A Stark? A sexy hybrid of all three? Whatever. Bow down to Queen Teresa!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently celebrated Halloween early by taking her and husband Joe Giudice's daughters to a pumpkin patch and on a hayride in New Jersey.

Teresa has been spending time in the Miami area in recent days as she and the four girls are currently preparing to visit Joe in Italy. He was recently permitted by a court to travel there to await the outcome of his deportation appeal, launched amid his release from prison in March. After serving his 3-year sentence for fraud, which began after Teresa completed her own 11-month sentence for the same crime, Joe was placed in an ICE detainment center.

Joe, an Italian-born U.S. resident, has been in Italy for a week now and was happy to be able to FaceTime with his family and reunite with his brother.