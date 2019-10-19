How Mike Caussin Made Jana Kramer Feel the ''Most Loved'' After Topless Photo Drama

The heartfelt gesture comes nearly two weeks after Jana discovered a topless photo of a woman on his Apple Watch. She found the image after searching through her husband's device, and after trying to contact the sender, she wondered if it was a real person. It turned out it wasn't... it was a bot!

The 35-year-old star opened up about the incident with her listeners on her Whine Down podcast earlier this month and said her "heart just fell" when she saw the picture.

"When I looked, I was like God damnit. I saw it and my heart just fell. It's here. It's happened again," she revealed, trying to hold back the tears. "I'm such a f--king idiot and I immediately called my best friend and I was just shaking crying outside and then I called the number and then I texted it and it was like, ‘Sorry hun, can't talk on the phone. Do you want me to come over?' and I was just like, ‘You texted my husband. I would love to know your correspondence. Please from one woman to another.'"

She later explained that even though the image of the woman was just a bot, she felt deeply hurt by it.

"I need him to understand how deep that wound is for me when I discover something, whether he did something or not," she expressed. "That is just like—it's painful. And I just can't physically hold that anymore."