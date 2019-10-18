VSCO Girl Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Halloween is two weeks away and if you're the procrastinator in your friend group, boy do we have an easy (and timely) costume idea for you: Be a VSCO Girl!

Sometimes a rapid-fire meme or catchphrase enters the digital lexicon and we can't ignore its magnitude. In case you've been living under a rock—or haven't downloaded the Gen Z fan-favorite app TikTok—you probably have no clue what a VSCO Girl is (but we're hoping you've probably heard the phrase at least). If you don't, never fear fashionistas, we're here to (a) explain what such a VSCO Girl is and (b) how to quickly throw a Halloween look together in a flash.

"VSCO" in VSCO Girl refers to the photo-editing app of the same name, pronounced "vis-co" and largely references the 2017 meme illustrating what exactly a VSCO Girl looks like: She wears an oversized tye die shirt, sporty running shorts, wears Crocs or Birkenstocks, dons a puka shell necklace, and carries a stylish water bottle. Yes, it DOES sounds like a farmer's market/running errands vibe, but apparently it's all the rage to the kids. Sounds super easy, right?

We handpicked five essentials to create this timely biker, hiker and athletic hybrid of a Halloween costume so you don't have to.