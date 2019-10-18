Beyoncé Makes Temperatures Rise in Skintight Red Dress

She slays all day. 

Beyoncé always knows how to bring the heat. Whether she's walking a runway, showing off her fierce street-style or on-stage. Luckily, on occasion she chooses to treat fans to some candid photos of her killing the fashion game. On Friday, she dropped some pics of her in a stunning red glittery ensemble and the world is not worthy. 

Of course the singer chose to not caption the photos, because they speak for themselves. One post shows her posing in the form fitting ensemble with glasses to match. Not sure if she can see out of the bedazzled frames, but who needs 2020 vision when you look that fierce. 

Followers also got treated to her gorgeous makeup and hair pics as well. In one snap, she's featured with a pretty half-up-half-down style with a braid up top to bring it all together. Not to mention flawless makeup that adds just the right touch of fierce and feminine. 

Watch

Beyonce Shares Intimate Photos of Jay-Z & Her Kids

Beyoncé also let her hubby Jay-Z in on the fun for a couple of pics as well. The dynamic duo is featured side-to-side in one video with Jay Z rocking a slightly more casual, but still very chic ensemble. The rapper is rocking a casual white tee covered by a classy blazer, and of course, his signature bandanna in his hair. 

Beyoncé looks picturesque beside him, while also showing a little bit of her funny side. As the video continued on, she's seen doing fish lips and crossing her eyes. We stan a queen with a sense of humor! 

This look is all the goals! 

