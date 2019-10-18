EXCLUSIVE!

It's a 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Engagement Party and Angela and Michael Have Some News

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 12:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's a happy day—for once—for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Angela and Michael.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, the two are still in Nigeria and celebrating their engagement with a party thrown by Michael's family. Michael and Angela, in matching white and blue outfits, are really enjoying themselves at the traditional African celebration.

However, Angela has some bad news she needs to deliver.

"I'm enjoying myself at the party, but I'm scared to tell mama about the fertility clinic and having a baby for Michael," Angela tells cameras. "I'm like so nervous."

Watch

90 Day Fiance Stars David & Annie Talk Larissa and Colt

When she sits down with Michael's mother, Angela says, "Mama, I thank you for the bottom of my heart for doing all this. Tell her, I feel like her daughter already."

Angela, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, **DO NOT USE UNTIL MONDAY JUNE 24 2019**

TLC

But she's not going to be able to deliver on one of mama's wishes. You see, when Angela and Michael visited the fertility clinic, they learned she has just one egg left in her reproductive system. Its health? Unknown. However, she could carry a baby, theoretically. And then there's this hiccup: Angela's daughter declined to donate an egg for them to use in the in vitro process. It's unlikely they'll have a child of their own.

Click play on the video up top for more.

How will Michael's mother deal with this? Tune in to find out.

Throughout the season, Michael and Angela have had their fair share of ups and downs. They fought over Michael seemingly lying about being a boat—Angela shoved the "I'm sorry" cake in his face—and had a tense sit-down with his friends. Now, they seem like they're back on solid ground...for now.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.