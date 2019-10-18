Chicago West Saying "I Love You" to Kim Kardashian Will Melt Your Heart

"I love you, mommy!"

Kim Kardashian just shared an adorable mother-daughter moment with Chicago West. While on social media on Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of sweet videos and photos of Chicago, 1, walking around their house. In one Instagram Story video, Kim had Chicago show off her outfit, including her T-shirt, which has "NO" written on it in pink letters.

Kim then asked her daughter if she could say, "Hi mommy." The KKW Beauty founder also told Chi to say, "Love you, mommy."

"Love you, mommy!" Chi replied as she climbed on a chair.

In another Instagram Story post, Chi looked into the camera and said, "Hi guys."

Kim then encouraged her youngest daughter to ask where her cousins Stormi Webster and True Thompson, who Chi calls "True True," are.

And if that wasn't enough cute content for one day, Kim also shared a sweet photo of husband Kanye West with their eldest daughter, North West.