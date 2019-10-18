Watching Hailey Bieber's Final Wedding Dress Fitting Will Give You Fashion Envy

It's a wedding dress pop culture fans won't soon forget.

Less than three weeks after Justin Bieber exchanged vows with Hailey Bieber in a lavish wedding ceremony, admirers of the couple are getting new details about the best dressed celeb of the night.

With help from Virgil Abloh and stylist Maeve Reilly, Hailey was able to walk in a dress that made her "feel beautiful."

"From day one, I said I want Virgil to do my dress. I didn't want somebody who was a wedding dress designer," Hailey shared in a new video with Vogue from the Montage Beverly Hills. "I just feel like my style and street style is a part of who I am and Virgil has always been in my corner from the beginning and I just feel like it's cool to see such an intricate gown from him."

As for that stunning veil, Hailey said it was the "icing on the cake."