The PCAs Reality Star Nominee's Craziest Moments From This Year

Some call reality TV a guilty pleasure, but we don't feel guilty at all when it comes to tuning in to all the drama!

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are just a few weeks away and eight nominees will face off for the title of The Reality Star of 2019.

With stars like Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, NeNe Leakes and more nominated for the honor, it's truly going to be a tight race over whose fan base rallied the most.

We've seen these stars in their highs and their lows as they've allowed the cameras to document all of their laughs, tears, fights and friendships.

Whether it's watching tear-jerking moments from the Fab Five on Queer Eye or seeing the Housewives from both Atlanta and Beverly Hills start and maintain feuds, there hasn't been a dull moment on our screens.

You've already cast your ballots but we're here to relive the craziest moments from each star ahead of the PCAs, where only one will walk home with the trophy.