Theresa Caputo Teases Shocking Celebrity Readings on Long Island Medium

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 10:39 AM

Whether you're a Hollywood star or Long Island resident, spirit may want to connect with you.

Tonight kicks off a brand-new season of Long Island Medium and Theresa Caputo is ready to share her gift with more than a few deserving fans.

While appearing on Daily Pop, the New York Times best-selling author previewed her new season and promised more than a few special celebrity readings.

"People ask me all the time: ‘Who is your favorite celebrity? What is your most memorable reading?' And honestly, I have to say first of all, anyone that wants me to share my gift with them I consider it an honor and a privilege," she explained to E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner. "It helps them so how can you say which reading was better? What I found interesting about the celebrities, they were so different this year. Each reading was so different."

Theresa continued, "They are all different but things that I never had before. Taylor Dayne's experience was so unique. Wayne Brady was amazing. Louie Anderson was so emotional. The things that came out, even I was like what?! I get shocked every single time I channel spirit. Every single time."

At the same time, the psychic medium will also help ordinary families get closure after dealing with the loss of a loved one.

While each story is personal and unique, Theresa always tries to put her feelings aside when delivering messages from the other side.  

"I can't really have my own emotions when I read because I can't be crying and losing it," she explained. "I have to be able to deliver these messages."

And believe it or not, Theresa has encountered instances when fans discover they may not be ready to hear from their loved ones.

"Sometimes we might not be ready. Someone will say, ‘I read your books, I watched Long Island Medium, I've been to your live shows and then their loved ones start speaking to them and they clam up and they look like a deer in the headlights," she shared. "It's really interesting. Sometimes were not ready to hear things in the physical world."

Get ready for new episodes of Long Island Medium airing Friday nights at 9 p.m. on TLC. And find out where you can see Theresa live online now.

