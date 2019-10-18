EXCLUSIVE!

Hannah Brown Loves Lizzie McGuire As Much As You Do

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 10:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

What's not to love! 

Hannah Brown is competing on this season of Dancing With the Stars with partner Alan Bersten and although the two have already had a ton of fun together, nothing compares to the excitement they felt about Disney week. The two stars stopped by the red carpet and chatted with E! News about their performances and Hannah revealed her feelings about Lizzie McGuire coming back to television. Spoiler alert: she's obsessed! 

"I feel like I can look back at pictures of me when I was younger and see when I had a Lizzie McGuire inspired outfit," she shared. "I loved Lizzie McGuire."

As if her loyalty wasn't proven simply by her words, Hannah then went on to sing a little line from the hit song "What Dreams Are Made Of" from the 2003 titular film. Safe to say, Hannah isn't lying about her fandom. "I might be tuning in," she shared about the revival series.

Watch

Hannah Brown Is Doing DWTS for Herself...Not Alan Bersten

Alan is also a pretty big Disney fan, but his favorite was Even Stevens, starring Shia LaBeouf. He revealed that his favorite character was, of course, the lovable Beans, played by Steven Anthony Lawrence.

While they're both big fans of the OG Disney days, they kept it sweet and simple for their actual performance on the show. They danced their hearts out to the tried and true song "A Whole New World" from the classic film Aladdin.  

Deep down, we're all Disney kids at heart!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Hannah Brown , Hilary Duff , Dancing With The Stars , The Bachelorette , Shia LaBeouf , TV , Reality TV , Disney , Celebrities , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.