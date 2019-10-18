Jennifer Lopez Is a Fairy Tale Bride in This Extravagant Wedding Dress

The sight of Jennifer Lopez in this wedding dress will have you on the floor.

While the triple threat is engaged to Alex Rodriguez, neither A-lister has divulged any clue about when they're planning to tie the knot. So, while fans patiently wait for the the big (and expectedly lavish) day, perhaps these paparazzi photos will quell that wedding curiosity for a bit. On Thursday, the Hustlers star was snapped filming in the Big Apple for her next film, Marry Me.

In addition to the film title, Lopez's look for the shoot was even more apropos: a stunning and extravagant bridal ballgown by Zuhair Murad covered with glittering embroidery. The star was accessorized with jewels, fur and a lavish matching veil. Judging by the paparazzi photos, the dress was so large, it required some helping hands to move. Needless to say, the snaps instantly brought Cinderella to mind.