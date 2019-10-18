The Best and Worst 2019 Fall TV Shows—According to You

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 10:00 AM

New Shows - Nancy Drew, Stumptown, Batwoman, Evil, Carol&amp;rsquo;s Second Act

Kharen Hill/The CW, ABC/Matthias Clamer, Jordon Nuttall/The CW, Victoria Will/CBS, Sonja Flemming/CBS

The leaves are changing, the temperature is dipping and the new fall shows have all made their TV debuts.

This year, the broadcast networks—ABC, CBS, Fox, The CW and NBC—rolled out just 16 offerings, and there's already been a cancellation. Sorry, a move online. New episodes of Sunnyside, the Kal Penn comedy on NBC, will drop on NBC.com, the app and Hulu every Thursday while the series is shopped around for a new home. One new show has already gotten a full season order, Fox's Prodigal Son starring Tom Payne, Michael Sheen and Bellamy Young.

After each series premiere, we asked you, dear readers, to weigh in on the shows by voting in several polls. The question was simple: Did you love or hate the show you just watched?

What follows is your official ranking of the best and worst new shows of the fall 2019 TV season. The results? Well, they're a bit surprising.

See for yourself below.

Sunnyside

NBC

16. Sunnyside (NBC)

Loved it: 56.82 percent
Hated it: 43.18 percent

Bless the Harts

Fox

15. Bless the Harts (Fox)

Loved it: 63.41 percent
Hated it: 36.59 percent

Bob Hearts Abishola

CBS

14. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

Loved it: 67.55 percent
Hated it: 32.45 percent

Carol's Second Act

CBS

123. Carol's Second Act (CBS)

Loved it: 68.80 percent
Hated it: 31.20 percent

Nancy Drew

The CW

12. Nancy Drew (The CW)

Loved it: 69.08 percent
Hated it: 30.92 percent

Batwoman, Ruby Rose, New Fall Shows, 2019

CW

11. Batwoman (The CW)

Loved it: 70.02 percent
Hated it: 29.98 percent

Evil, New Fall Shows, 2019

CBS

10. Evil (CBS)

Loved it: 72.11 percent
Hated it: 27.89 percent

Anna Camp, Perfect Harmony

NBC

9. Perfect Harmony (NBC)

Loved it: 72.92 percent
Hated it: 27.08 percent

All Rise, New Fall Shows, 2019

CBS

8. All Rise (CBS)

Loved it: 75.16 percent
Hated it: 24.84 percent

Bluff City Law, New Fall Shows, 2019

NBC

7. Bluff City Law (NBC)

Loved it: 77.16 percent
Hated it: 22.84 percent

The Unicorn, New Fall Shows, 2019

CBS

6. The Unicorn (CBS)

Loved it: 77.83 percent
Hated it: 22.17 percent

Emergence, New Fall Shows, 2019

ABC

5. Emergence (ABC)

Loved it: 78.04 percent
Hated it: 56 21.96 percent

Mixed-Ish

ABC

4. Mixed-ish (ABC)

Loved it: 78.52 percent
Hated it: 21.48 percent

Almost Family

Fox, Elisabeth Caren

3. Almost Family (Fox)

Loved it: 81.80 percent
Hated it: 18.20 percent

Stumptown

ABC

2. Stumptown (ABC)

Loved it: 87.98 percent
Hated it: 12.02 percent

Prodigal Son

Fox

1. Prodigal Son (Fox)

Loved it: 91.47 percent
Hated it: 37 8.53 percent

