Chris Hemsworth's Shirtless Workout Video Will Make You Sweat

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 7:21 AM

Chris Hemsworth

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Oh! Hey, Chris Hemsworth!

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to post a video of his workout. Hemsworth turned up the heat by lifting weights and running a few sprints outside. But was the steamy session too hot to handle?

"It was so hot my shirt literally burst into flames," the Thor star captioned the clip. "Luckily I was wearing my favorite pair of fire-retardant shorts. Give this circuit a go 6 times through @centrfit."

This wasn't the first time Hemsworth had gotten his fans' hearts pumping with one of his fitness videos. In fact, The Avengers actor regularly posts videos of his routines to promote his app Centr, which offers workouts and meal plans by him and his team. 

Of course, fans have also seen him flex his muscles in his Marvel movies and other films. Who could forget that scene in Bad Times at the El Royale?

Watch

Chris Hemsworth Talks Thor: Ragnarok Workout Routine

But does he ever feel pressured to maintain his physique?

"It comes hand in hand with the roles I play, but look, occasionally you'll see paparazzi poking out of the bushes and you're like, ‘How's my rig look? Am I on point, or have I slacked off lately?'" he said with a laugh while talking with Men's Health. "Also, I maintain my fitness because it makes me feel better."

To see more photos of the star, check out the gallery.

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless

Instagram

Checkmate

Other people might see the giant chess board in the sand in this photo, but we are happily distracted by Chris Hemsworth and his rock-hard abs!

Chris Hemsworth, Bad Times at the El Royale

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Wet & Wild

He might be a crazy cult leader in Bad Times at the El Royale but his wet, toned physique is telling a different story. A much happier story.

Chris Hemsworth, Bad Times at the El Royale

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Follow the Leader

Cult leaders are bad, we know, but we'd follow this actor and his good looks anywhere.

Chris Hemsworth, Surfing, Shirtless

Instagram

Dad Bod

Wait, you dad doesn't balance on a surfboard while holding you on his back? Oh, we guess that's just a Hemsworth move.

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless, Avengers

Super (hero) Sized

Thor taking a bath? Yes, please!

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Beach

Instagram

Sunburned Kind of Love

Even being sunburned looks good on the Home and Away alum. PS: Elsa Pataky is one lucky lady to call this handsome fella her husband.

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless

Diimex

Surf's Up!

There's one thing you can always count on when it comes to the Snow White and the Huntsman actor...he will always find time to surf (thank goodness).

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless, The Perfect Getaway

Out in the Wild

The Australian actor looks like he's in his element as he wanders a remote Hawaiian island in The Perfect Getaway. He's basically channeling his inner pirate and we're totally on board with the look.

Chris Hemsworth, Wet Shirt, Tonight Show

YouTube

Woo, Spring Break!

We know this isn't a shirtless photo, but Hemsworth's face while getting wet on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is too amazing not to show you. 

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Beach, Shirtless

Instagram

Just Beachy

A perk of Hemsworth living in Australia? There are more opportunities to see him shirtless at the beach or just because.

Chris Hemsworth, Vacation

YouTube

Oh, Hello There!

The 34-year-old actor might not be the lead in Vacation, but he definitely makes himself known. A little too much if we're being honest. At least his tan torso can distract you from the rest of his...assets.

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

BACKGRID

Paddle Board Fun

Whether it's hanging out on the beach or paddle boarding with his wife, the Avengers star knows how to make the trunks-only wardrobe look good.

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

Instagram

Welcome to the Gun Show

How much does it cost to get two tickets to this gun show?!

Chris Hemsworth

Diimex

Towel Change Champ

Leave it to Hemsworth to make a simple towel change look like a masterpiece. Sorry, is that too much? Ya, we didn't think so.

Thor, Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless

Zade Rosenthal / Marvel Studios

No Shirt? No Problem

Throughout the Thor films Hemsworth seems to live by the "shirt optional" motto and we're not complaining.

Chris Hemsworth

Blue Wasp/Grey Wasp/Splash News

Ab-tastic

As Hemsworth walks poolside we're instantly reminded we need to get to the gym ASAP.

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless, Thor

Chiseled Chris

There are a lot of movies where Hemsworth plays Thor, but our favorites are the ones where he takes off his shirt and shows his superhero bod. It's true.

Are you starting to sweat?

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

