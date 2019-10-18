Meghan Markle Addresses Facing Backlash as a New Mom in Rare Interview

Meghan Markle has addressed the elephant in the room.

It's no secret the royal has been picked apart publicly since her romance with Prince Harrybegan more than two years ago. The former American actress has faced a seemingly ceaseless array of scrutiny from the press, so much so that earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex issued an impassioned statement on the situation in defense of his wife.

"My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences–a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," the lengthy statement read in part. "There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face–as so many of you can relate to–I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been. Because in today's digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe. One day's coverage is no longer tomorrow's chip-paper. Up to now, we have been unable to correct the continual misrepresentations-something that these select media outlets have been aware of and have therefore exploited on a daily and sometimes hourly basis."

"For these select media this is a game, and one that we have been unwilling to play from the start," he continued, noting she has been vilified "almost daily for the past nine months." "I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in."

While they both have since taken legal action against multiple British publications, the new royal mom has newly spoken about how she's been behind the scenes.